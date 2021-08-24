chromebook att 5g laptop

AT&T today announced that it will be selling the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 5G and the 300e Chromebook LTE laptop in the US.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 5G is a premium Windows 10 Pro-based laptop with a Core i5 Intel Tiger Lake processor. It’s got a full HD 13-inch display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, a 54.7 Wh battery, and ports like Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, and USB 3.2 Type-A. The premium laptop from Lenovo also features a fingerprint reader and IR camera with support for Windows Hello face recognition.

The Lenovo 300e Chromebook LTE is a cheaper offering from Lenovo that features an 11.6-inch HD touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, 47Wh battery, and a durable design featuring a Corning Gorilla Glass-covered display and a spill-resistant keyboard. 300e Chromebook was announced way back in MWC 2018.

“The connected laptop space is growing quickly, with cellular connectivity predicted to come in 25% of all laptops in the next 3 years. So, in true AT&T fashion, we’re delivering more options to our customers. Whether you’re on-the-go or staying in, you know you can rely on AT&T’s fast, reliable, and secure network.” — Jenifer Robertson, Executive Vice President & General Manager

The ThinkPad X13 5G will be available pre-order from August 27 and will be available for online purchase from September 17. The 300e Chromebook LTE will be available for pre-order from September 10. It’ll be available for online purchase, and offline in some select stores, from September 28.

The ThinkPad X13 5G will cost $1,499.99 or $41.67 per month on the installment plan. The 300e Chromebook LTE is priced at $410 or $11.67 per month. What are your thoughts on new Lenovo laptops from AT&T? Let us know in the comments section below!




