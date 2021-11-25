Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is currently 50 percent off!

Black Friday deals have been live for quite a while, but we keep getting better and better savings. For instance, we have found the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 currently receiving a 50 percent discount, meaning that you can pick up your new laptop for just $160. This Chromebook may not be the best tool for those creators who want to edit videos and more, but it will be an excellent tool for anyone who needs to get regular schoolwork done.

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 packs an 11.6-inch IPS display with HD resolution, a MediaTek MT 8173 processor, 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 64GB eMMC storage space. This laptop runs on Chrome OS, making it snappy and fast, plus you won’t have to worry about running out of battery since this laptop will get you up to 10 hours of battery life. So you will get by just fine without your charger. It is also relatively light, weighing in at 2.65 lbs, which will make it easy to handle when you transform this laptop into a tablet, thanks to its hinge system. You also get built-in virus protection.

Lenovo Chromebook Ideapad Flex 3 The Lenovo Chromebook Ideapad Flex 3 features a 360 sleek, stylish design with the weight of a hardcover book, a 10-hour battery, and an 11.6-inch touch display.

And if you feel like this may be just out of your budget, you can also consider picking up the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 that currently sells for $150 after a $70 discount. Of course, this option won’t get you the same massive savings as the other model, but you at least get the same 11.6-inch screen real state without touch input. We also see an Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB eMMC storage, and Intel UHD Graphics 600.