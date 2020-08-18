Lenovo has today launched a trio of gaming laptops in India – the flagship Legion 7i, the mid-range Legion 5Pi that is targeted at streaming pros, and the Legion 5i which offers powerhouse performance on a budget. All three Lenovo offerings can be equipped with the 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor, with the Legion 7i going all the way up to the beastly Core i9 H-series silicon.

Lenovo Legion 7i

The top-tier Legion 7i can be configured with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics ticking alongside up to 32 gigs of RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD. It features an all-aluminum build and also rocks RGB lights lining the base as well as the rear heat vents. It packs a G-Sync compatible Full-HD display with 144Hz refresh rate and has an RGB-lit keyboard with 1.3mm key travel and a promise of 100% anti-ghosting. And thanks to the ColdFront 2.0 cooling system, Lenovo says the Legion 7i can go on for over 9 hours at peak clock speed without any throttling.

Lenovo Legion 5i

As for the Legion 5Pi, it packs up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, while the Legion 5i offers the less powerful NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti GPU. You get a 15.6-inch Full-HD display on both the machines with over 120Hz or higher refresh rate. Both the devices inherit the TrueStrike keyboard from the pricier Legion 7i and rock a backlit logo on the lid for some gaming oomph.

Lenovo Legion 7i, 5Pi and 5i specifications

Lenovo Legion 7i Lenovo Legion 5Pi Lenovo Legion 5i Up to 10th Generation Intel

Core i9 H-Series processor Up to 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H Up to 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H Up to NVIDIA GeForce

RTX 2080 SUPER graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics Up to NVIDIA GTX 1650Ti 15.6-inch Full-HD IPS display 15.6-inch Full-HD IPS display 15.6-inch Full-HD IPS display 144Hz refresh rate with NVIDIA G-sync support 144Hz refresh rate panel 120Hz refresh rate panel Up to 32GB RAM Up to 32GB RAM Up to 16GB RAM Up to 1 TB PCIe SSD Up to 1TB PCIe SSD

Up to 2TB 5400RPM HDD Up to 1TB PCIe SSD

1TB 7200RPM HDD 80WHr battery 80WHr battery 60WHr battery

Pricing and availability

The Legion 7i comes in a single Slate Grey color and starts at Rs. 1,99,990. The Legion 5Pi starts at Rs. 1,34,990 and will be up for grabs in a sole Iron Grey color, while the Legion 5i will be sold sporting a Phanton Black finish carrying a price tag of Rs. 79,990 for the base model. Lenovo says the Legion 7i and Legion 5i are already available from its official website and will hit online and offline retail stores later this week. As for the Legion 7i, it will be up for grabs starting next month in India.