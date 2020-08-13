Yoga_Slim_7i
Lenovo has added a new lightweight laptop to its portfolio in India – welcome the Yoga Slim 7i. The new Lenovo offering rocks an all-aluminum build and flaunts thin bezels on all sides, granting the panel a 90% screen-to-body ratio. And don’t worry, the laptop still features a webcam and a few other sensors that facilitate Windows Hello face unlock.

You also get the Smart Display feature, which detects your gaze and automatically locks the screen or alert you when it senses someone is peeping on the display from behind. This neat privacy-focused convenience is brought to life by an AI-powered software called Glance by Mirametrix. The Yoga Slim 7i laptop also has a fingerprint sensor built in the power button.

As for the hardware, you get an FHD display with Dolby Vision support. The machine draws power from the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, ticking alongside up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SDD for storage. There is Intel’s Iris Plus graphics inside, but you also get an option to equip it with the more powerful NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i starts at Rs. 79,990 and comes in a single Slate Grey color. It will be up grabs starting August 20 from the official Lenovo website, Flipkart and Amazon. However, the laptops will be available from retail outlets a bit earlier and you’ll be able to pick one up starting tomorrow.

