Lenovo has launched a ton of new devices today, running from new laptops in the IdeaPad lineup and monitors to a cool AIO desktop with a rotating screen. However, one of the most interesting devices that Lenovo has introduced today is the Lavie Mini mobile PC. Created as a joint venture in collaboration with NEC Personal Computers, the company is calling it an ultra-portable pocket-sized Windows PC that is targeted at gaming and entertainment. Now, how cool is that?

Lenovo

Lavie Mini probably won't go on sale anytime soon

But don’t get any wrong ideas about its computing prowess going by its small factor that reminds us of netbooks from the past. In fact, Lenovo has equipped the Lavie Mini with an 11th Gen Intel CoreTM i7-1180G7 processor that comes with the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics onboard. It ticks alongside 16 gigs of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of M.2 PCIe SSD. Unfortunately, the device is still in the prototype stage, so there is no word on its pricing and when it will go on sale.

The Lavie Mini mobile PC offers an 8-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with 800 nits of peak brightness. There is also an IR camera above the display for Windows Hello login. Interestingly, the backlit keyboard has circular keycaps. However, the company will also offer an attachable gaming controller with the same button layout as the official Xbox controller and a gaming dock as well.

Lenovo

The wireless controller attaches itself with both sides of the Lavie Mini PC after folding it. However, users can enjoy their games with a third-party controller as well. And if you want to enjoy your games on a larger screen, just put it in the dock and connect it via an HDMI cable for up to 4K 60fps output. However, what games can actually deliver such a high output backed by the Iris Xe graphics and if you’ll be able to play AAA games at respectable graphics settings remains to be seen.