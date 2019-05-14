Lenovo announces world’s first foldable laptop

Foldable smartphones are coming out this year, from several companies that already announced their products. The most notable ones are Samsung‘s Galaxy Fold and Huawei‘s Mate X. However, the foldable part of these products will be adopted for other products and case uses, with Lenovo being proud to announce what the company calls the “world’s first foldable PC”.

The device you see above and below is a prototype ThinkPad. According to the company, it has been in the works for the past three years, and will likely be launched as a commercially available product in 2020, part of the Lenovo premium ThinkPad X1 brand.

Apparently, adopting folding screens in laptops is the exact opposite to smartphones. In case of phones, manufacturers are trying to turn a smaller device into a larger one. In case of laptops, Lenovo is trying to make a larger device smaller, more portable.

This prototype has a 13.3-inch OLED display with 2K resolution and 4:3 aspect ratio. That’s the only entry on the spec-sheet that’s known, aside from the fact that it will feature an Intel processor and run Windows. It’s a working prototype, nonetheless, but it is still a work in progress. Check out the video below, courtesy of The Verge, to see the concept in action.

Image credit: The Verge