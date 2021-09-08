Lenovo announced several new products today at the Tech World 2021 event, including three new monitors, the Yoga Slim 7 Carbon, Yoga Slim 7 Pro laptops, the IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook, the ThinkEdge SE70 Flexible Edge AI Platform, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro and Tab P11 5G tablets, a pair of wireless earbuds, and Project Unity. This brand new feature aims to offer easier management and seamless pairing across multiple devices.

New Lenovo monitors

ThinkVision P27u-20

The ThinkVision P27u-20 monitor is aimed towards creators and those who want accurate colors when editing videos and photos. It has a 27-inch pre-calibrated 4K UHD IPS display. It will have a 99.5% DCI-P3 and 99.5% Adobe RGB. As for ports, there is a Thunderbolt 4 port that supports video, audio, and up to 100W charging. Additionally, there is also an ethernet port.

Lenovo G27e-20 & G24e-20

The two gaming-oriented monitors have a 100Hz refresh rate (120Hz overclocked) and support AMD’s FreeSync Premium technology. Both displays are FHD 1920 x 1080 resolution and support Natural low blue light eye care technology.

New Windows 11 Yoga Laptops

Yoga Slim 7 Carbon

The Yoga Slim 7 Carbon is the world’s lightest 14-inch OLED laptop. It’s made out of ultra-portable carbon fiber, and it weighs 1.1kg (2.43 lbs), and it’s 14.9mm thin. It’s also Military-grade MIL-STD 810H certified, so accidental drops won’t hurt the overall build quality or cause any damages.

The display is 14-inches and kits a QHD+ (2.8k) OLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate. It’s also a 16:10 aspect ratio panel. It has 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, and there’s an optional Gorilla glass version available. It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U mobile processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce MX450 with 2GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The battery life is advertised at 14.5-hours, and it supports Rapid Charge Express, which will provide 3 hours of use after a 15-minute charge.

Yoga Slim 7 Pro

The Yoga Slim 7 Pro has a slim design and a thin frame; however, Lenovo managed to fit in a full-sized keyboard and a total of 80W TDP. It has a 16-inch QHD (2.5k) IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. The display supports 100% sRGB color gamut and has up to 500 nits, it’s VESA Display HDR 400 and TÜv Low blue light certified. It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H mobile processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU.

New Lenovo Chromebook

IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook

The new IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook features a 7.23mm thin design and it weighs only 700g. It has a battery life of 15 hours, and it features a 13-inch display. The display has 100% DCI-P3 color coverage and “50x faster response time” that provides a smoother gaming/video experience. It also has four speakers, 2 USB-C ports, an FHD 8MP camera on the rear, and a 5MP on the front.

Two new Lenovo tablets

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

There will be two models available, one with Wi-Fi and another with 5G connectivity. It features an ultra-thin laptop class keyboard and the Lenovo Precision Pen 3 with wireless charging via a magnetic attachment. The tablet itself is made out of metal, and it’s 5.63mm thin, and it weighs less than 1kg with an optional keyboard and pen.

The Tab P12 Pro has a 12.6-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits of brightness. It supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Netflix and Prime Video both support HD content by default. When it gets to power, it has a Snapdragon 870 flagship SoC and up to 8GB of RAM and Wi-Fi 6. It also supports device collaboration with Lenovo Project Unity to extend the PC capabilities, and it has a quad-channel audio JPB speaker system with Dolby Atmos for a more immersive sound system.

As for the battery, it has a 10,200 mAh capacity, which Lenovo claims to last up to 17 hours while streaming. It can be charged at 45W, and the 5G model supports sub-6GHz.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G

The Tab 11 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 5G Octa-Core processor and has an 11-inch 2K Dolby Vision display. It has up to 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. It features a JBL Quad-speaker system and Dolby Atmos. It has an optional keyboard pack and support for Lenovo’s Precision Pen 2. The company claims up to 12 hours of streaming, and it can be charged up with a 20W charger.

Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds

Lenovo also released a new wireless earbud that features ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), has 6 microphones and 11mm dynamic drivers. The earbuds are

“pocket-sized” and are also IPX4 certified, which means they can withstand rain and its sweat resistant. With ANC on, Lenovo promises 5.4 hours of battery life, with ANC off, it’s 7 hours. The case can provide three more additional charges, and altogether, it provides up to 28 hours of listening time. The earbuds have Bluetooth 5.2 and a USB-C port, it can also work with both iOS and any Android 8.0 or device.

ThinkEdge SE70 – a Powerful and Flexible Edge AI Platform

The ThingEdge SE70 is the next generation of embedded computers that is mainly used by businesses to help with the workload. It’s powered by a 6-core NVIDIA Carmel ARM CPU and a 384-core NVIDIA GPU with 48 Tensor cores – mainly focusing on AI-related tasks. It has 21 TOPS performance, and it has 2GbE fast network speed and 8 POE switches. Lenovo promises “Wide Operating Temperature Range and IP rating to ensure 24/7 working in severe conditions”. It also has an upgradeable SOM and input and output choices for a custom design based on business needs.

Project Unity

At the Tech World 2021 event, Lenovo also unveiled a software solution that can pair devices seamlessly, providing a unified experience across all devices. The new feature will come preloaded on Lenovo’s P12 tablet, and it will be downloadable for any Windows 10 or 11 Lenovo PC.

Project Unity improves the management of multiple devices on the same network, and it enables data to be easily shared.

It also has a Smart Display Collaboration that allows users to easily pair two devices with a simple and secure pairing process, then seamlessly extend their desktop to the tablet for additional display real estate, or mirror it when needed.

Smart Task Collaboration enables users to leverage the touch, pen, and OSK tablet input directly into the extended or mirrored Window environments of their PC, without sacrificing functionality on either device.

Lenovo didn’t go into detail at the Tech World 2021 event on how much each of these products will cost, and it didn’t say when these are going to become available.