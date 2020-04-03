Author
Motorola and Lenovo have extended the global warranty on their devices to May 31 owing to the coronavirus pandemic, following in the footsteps of many other brands. The extension is applicable on all smartphones and accessories whose warranty was set to expire between March 15 and April 20.

“To better support our customers, Lenovo and Motorola are offering a free global warranty extension for up to 75 days through May 31, 2020 for all Lenovo/ Motorola smartphones and accessories with warranties that are coming to an end between March 15 through April 30, 2020,” the official press release said.

In the past couple of weeks, HUAWEI, Samsung, Realme, and OnePlus had also announced an extended warranty for their products as a goodwill gesture for customers affected by the ongoing global health crisis.

