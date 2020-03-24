Lenovo is gearing up to launch a new entry-level phone, but the surprise has been spoiled ahead of its official unveiling. Dubbed Lenovo A7, the upcoming phone has been spotted on Google Play Console, revealing its design and key specifications.

The Lenovo A7 is shown sporting a waterdrop notch and a generic entry-level phone design with a thick chin at the bottom. It packs an HD+ (720 x 1560 pixels) display with a pixel density of 320ppi, but the screen size has not been specified.

Lenovo’s upcoming entry-level phone will be powered by the Spreadtrum SC9863A SoC paired with a modest 2GB of RAM. The phone was spotted running Android Pie, but there is no word as to when it will be launched.

Via: PriceBaba