Besides the Legion Go, Lenovo also announced some other pretty exciting gaming-related products at IFA 2023. We've got a gorgeous new Lenovo Legion 9i gaming laptop, new Legion video display glasses for that private big screen experience, and a new 27" monitor with a 3D eye-tracking display.

Legion Glasses

The Legion Glasses are not for virtual reality or augmented reality... they're basically a big screen TV that you can wear on your face, and that's actually pretty awesome. The simplicity is fantastic. Each eye has a 1920x1080 pixel Micro OLED screen. That's not 4K resolution, but 1080 HD is plenty good enough in this case, and it looks pretty great.

All you have to do is plug the USB-C cable into a USB-C display port, wait a few seconds for the drivers to take effect, and you've got video display glasses on just about any device. We tried it with the Legion Go, which was pretty awesome.

The glasses also have speakers in the frames, so you can hear everything without adding earbuds. They come with adjustable nose pads, a carrying case, an anti-slip adapter, a cleaning cloth, and a prescription lens frame.

Legion 9i

The Legion 9i is the first 16-inch gaming laptop in the world with a self-contained liquid-cooling system. The cooling system was co-engineered with Cooler Master and runs over the GPU VRAM when it hits 84 degrees Celsius. There's also a triple-fan air-cooling system with 6,333 intake vents to keep the rest of the components cool.

We've also got a PureSight 3.2K mini-LED display with a 165Hz variable refresh rate, Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, and either 64GB overclocked 5600Mhz DDR5 RAM or 32GB overclocked 6400Mhz DDR5 RAM. You can also get up to 2Tb of PCIe gen 4 SSD storage.

Of course, there are RGB lights all over the laptop: the bottom edges, the keyboard backlight, and even the logo behind the display. It looks extremely cool, but of course, you can shut it off if you want.

The back of the screen has a forged carbon A-cover. The texture looks very interesting, and each laptop will have a completely different pattern here due to its randomness during manufacturing.

ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor

The ThinkVision 27 3D monitor is quite interesting. There's an eye-tracking camera that measures your eye position and adjusts the 3D display effect accordingly. The 3D depth is not extraordinary. The dinosaur isn't floating in front of your face, but it definitely does give a nice impression of depth. There are some ghosting areas sometimes, though, so the 3D detail isn't always perfect.

For specs, the ThinkVision 27 3D has a 2D resolution of 3840 x 2160 and a 3D resolution of 1920 x 2160 pixels. We've also got a factory-calibrated 99% DCI-P3 and 99% Adobe RGB color gamut, 60Hz refresh rate, 2x HDMI 2.1 ports, 1x DP1.4, USB-C HBR3, RJ45, and audio out ports. There's also a USB-C hub with one upstream port and five downstream ports.