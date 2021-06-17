Leica has launched its own smartphone after partnering with smartphone manufacturers for a long time. The Leica Leitz Phone 1 was announced at a Tokyo press conference earlier today. While it might be Leica’s first phone, but we have seen it before in another form from a different brand. The new phone is said to be a Softbank exclusive when it launches in July.

According to a report from Engadget, the Leica Leitz Phone 1 is actually a rebadged Sharp Aquos R6, which is a monstrous smartphone in terms of on-paper specifications. The new device emphasizes on offering a “true Leica experience” including the level of industrial design and user interface. The Leitz Phone 1 features a similar design language with its iconic cameras. It has a Leica Red Dot plus a magnetic circular lens cap. It sports a matt black glass cover to go with the “Leica silver” metallic body. Further, it measures 9.5mm thick and 212 grams heavy.

It comes equipped with a 1-inch 20MP image CMOS sensor, which uses a 7-element Leica Summicron that is capable of taking full-scale photographs in high resolution. There is a 12.6MP selfie shooter as well. The camera app also offers a “Leitz Looks” mode for capturing black and white photos. You get a 6.6 inch WUXGA + Pro IGZO OLED display with a resolution of 1,260 x 2,730 pixels. Moreover, it supports a refresh rate of 240Hz. The device comes with a peak brightness of 2000 nits and HDR support with an image quality of 20 million: 1 contrast.

All of this is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card slot. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with Intelligent Charge 2.0 support. It runs Android 11 and is rated IPX8 for dust and water resistance.