Lenovo Legion Phone Duel
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Lenovo has entered the gaming phone segment with the launch of Legion Phone Duel. It was launched just before the ASUS ROG Phone 3 today. The phone sports a familiar “Y” logo, which houses a multicolor LED on the back. It will be made available in Black and Blue color options.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel features a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It sports a full-screen design with front-facing stereo speakers. Moreover, there’s a pop-up selfie camera but it isn’t in its usual location. It is mounted on the left edge of the device. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 865 Plus processor clocked at 3.1GHz is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of storage.

Coming to the optics, the Legion Phone Duel sports a dual rear camera setup: a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.89 aperture + a 16MP ultrawide angle secondary shooter. It comes equipped with a 20MP selfie camera that slides out of the side rather than the top. Lenovo says the position of the selfie camera allows users to live stream while playing games in landscape.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel

The Lenovo gaming phone packs a 5,000mAh battery. It actually has its batteries split into two, each with a capacity of 2,500mAh. The phone supports 90W Turbo Power fast charging that allows you to charge the device up to 50% in 10 minutes or to 100% in just 30 minutes. However, you’ll have to connect a charger to both USB-C ports on the device. 

Other features include NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, dual SIM support, liquid cooling, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It sports dual x-axis linear motors, trigger buttons, and can be connected to an external display. It runs Android 10 out of the box with ZUI 12 or Legion OS.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel price

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB = ¥3499 (~$500)
  • 12GB RAM + 128GB = ¥3899 (~$557)
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB = ¥4199 (~$600)
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB = ¥5999 (~$857)

It will also be announced in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America but will not be sold in the US.

You May Also Like
Microsoft’s product chief Panos Panay again teases the Surface Duo in a candid shot
Microsoft Surface Duo will debut in the fall season packing the internal hardware of a 2019 flagship.
OnePlus Nord launch
OnePlus Nord’s camera hardware officially detailed
There is a 48MP primary snapper with the Sony IMX586 sensor. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 5MP depth sensor and a macro camera.
This leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 render is almost too good to be true
But I so dearly wish that the leaked render is the real deal!