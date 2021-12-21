The Legion 5 Gen 6 laptop, LG gaming monitors and more devices are on sale

We start today’s deals with the Legion 5 Gen 6 laptop available for $1,435.99 after receiving an exciting $434 discount. This will be a fantastic choice for anyone looking to pick up a new gaming laptop, as it features AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB graphics. It also comes packed with a 17.3-inch Full HD, IPS, anti-glare display with 300 nits brightness and 144Hz refresh rates, plus support for Dolby Vision and more.

Don’t feel discouraged when you go to the product’s landing page and realize that there are no instant savings listed, as you will have to enter two promo codes to take advantage of these savings. You will first have to add the product to your cart. You can then skip adding accessories and other neat stuff to your purchase and go directly to check out. Here you must remember to add MERRYSAVING and LEGIONDEALS20 promo codes to get your savings.

Back at Amazon, you will also find the Dell XPS 13 9310 Thin and Light Touchscreen Laptop that is currently receiving a $150 discount, leaving it available for $1,543. It is smaller with a 13.4-inch Full HD+ display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Or get the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gaming Laptop available for $759 after a $40 discount. This model features a 15.6-inch display, AMD’s Ryzen 5 4600H processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphics.

Legion 5 Gen 6 laptop Dell XPS 13 9310 LG Ultragear

Finally, any of these monitors will work great with a new gaming monitor. You can currently save $100 on the LG 27GL650F-B 27 Inch Full HD Ultragear G-Sync Compatible Gaming Monitor that is now available for $200, or get the larger LG 32GP850-B 32-inch Ultragear QHD Nano IPS Gaming Monitor for $397 after seeing a more compelling $203 discount.