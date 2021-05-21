When you don’t live with it all around you, learning a language can be a lot like advanced calculus: difficult for most people and if you don’t have a good way to practice it, you’ll forget it pretty quickly. Babbel will not teach you calculus, but it will teach you a new language and design personalized instruction to help you learn and retain the language (or languages) you’re taking on. Right now you can get Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) on sale for $199, meaning you can learn, retain, and use 14 new languages.

With Babbel, you can learn any of the 14 languages used all across the world. If you’re feeling adventurous and want to take the time (and with a lifetime subscription, you do have the time) You can even learn all of them. Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Swedish, Turkish, Dutch, Polish, Indonesian, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, and English represent a massive portion of the population, and with enough time and Babbel, you can talk to all of them.

In any setting, learning a language is hard, so Babbel has a variety of methods to make sure your learning is catered to your strengths and your level. If time is an issue, you can practice in 10-15 minute lessons that will fit snugly into any schedule. If pronunciation is your problem, then use the speech recognition technology so it can help you get that excellent elocution. If you’re concerned about learning a language but not learning how to actually apply what you learn to real-life scenarios, then check out all the lessons covering real-life topics like travel, family, business, food, and so much more.

With Babbel, you can spend as much time as you want to learn 14 of the world’s most prominent languages. You can get your lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning with access to all languages for $199 while it’s on sale, otherwise, it’ll run you $499. Once you’ve had some time with Babbe, maybe you’ll even write a book in a new language.

Prices subject to change