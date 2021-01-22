You followed Beth Harmon’s rise to prominence in The Queen’s Gambit and made an account on Chess.com, but you just can’t wrap your head around the game at a fundamental level, let alone play like a Grandmaster.

That’s because you’re going about this the wrong way. Chess has been around for nearly 1,500 years and if you want to master it, you’ll have to start with the basics. Luckily, we’ve rounded up four chess course bundles that are suitable for players of all levels, and they’re all on sale for a limited time.

The Complete Chess Bundle for Beginners to Advanced Players

This bundle offers comprehensive guidance that will take you from beginner to competitive club player. Here, you’ll learn how to position your pieces correctly, close out games, play as either White or Black, and much more. Each course is led by FIDE Masters, International Masters, and Grandmasters, so you’ll be learning from the best the game has to offer.

Get The Complete Chess Bundle for Beginners to Advanced Players for $99.99 (Reg. $1,376).

How to Play Chess for Beginners Course Bundle

These courses will introduce you to the fundamentals of chess, such as opening, developing your board, and avoiding strategic oversights. You’ll also start learning how to hone your tactical ability and play the game flexibly rather than trying to remember thousands of different chess plays.

Get the How to Play Chess for Beginners Course Bundle for $49.99 (Reg. $434).

Advanced Chess Strategies & Tactics for Intermediate Players Course Bundle

If you’ve participated in your chess club in school or are coming back from years of hiatus, this bundle is the perfect reintroduction into the game. These courses will teach you how to improve your decision making, different pawn structures, and practical repertoires for White and Black.

Get the Advanced Chess Strategies & Tactics for Intermediate Players Course Bundle for $49.99 (Reg. $486).

Mastering Chess for Advanced Players Course Bundle

Finally, these courses are for those who enjoy playing competitively and are looking to win local tournaments. This bundle covers skills and strategies that every FIDE competitor should know, such as advanced endgames, schematic thinking, and positional vision.

Get the Mastering Chess for Advanced Players Course Bundle for $49.99 (Reg. $456).