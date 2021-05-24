Photography is a unique craft because anyone can start taking pictures, but it can take decades to master everything you need to know. Through every stage of the photography process, you need to make decisions that will decide the quality and content of your photos, from the type of camera you use down to the shutter speed and time of day you’re out taking pictures. The Award-Winning Luminar 4 Power Bundle is here to help with the process so you don’t have to be a master to produce excellent photos, and right now it’s on sale for $39.99.

This bundle will give you the tools and information to develop your skills as a photographer and masterfully edit photos after you’ve captured them. In courses like “Photography Fundamentals Course from ThinkTapLearn,” you will learn the foundational skills that are essential for every photographer to master. Learn to frame shots, adjust exposure, organize photos, and so much more just in this one class.

Beyond education, this bundle also offers tools that will help you to refine the photos you have captured using advanced software that can do in moments what might take hours to do using other software or years to learn on your own. Luminar 4 is one such piece of software. With Luminar, you can use AI to make automatic edits to your images. Add objects, animals, and even throw a few planets into your composition and bring life to your already lively work.

Luminar will also help you with the practical tuning of your pictures. Alter the lighting of a photo where the sun was uncooperative. Clean up blemishes on stubborn skin, or just use any of the routine adjustments that will clean your photos up for you. Luminar works great as a plug-in for Photoshop or as its own independent software.

This bundle will even give you access to three great add-ons that will supplement the services Luminar can provide. The add-ons include drag-and-drop images of storms and space along with filters that can change the depth and mood of your photos in a flash. You will also get a pack of 10 urban-inspired LUTs that will give you different interesting color palettes.

Start refining your photography with The Award-Winning Luminar 4 Power Bundle, now only $39.99.

