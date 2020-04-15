If you’ve found yourself with a little more downtime than usual lately, you’re not alone. Now that nearly every state in the country has imposed restrictions on everything from park gatherings to restaurant outings, more and more people are in self-isolation at home—setting up ad hoc offices and spending quality time with family (for better or for worse).

The silver lining to this unexpected turn of events, however, is that there’s never been a better time to learn that new language you’ve always wanted to learn.

Regardless of whether you’re spending your quarantined days in sweatpants on the couch or passing the time by indulging in a wide range of new projects, Babbel Language Learning makes it easy to learn a wide range of new languages from the comfort of your home, and a lifetime subscription is on sale for 60% off at just $159.

Unlike most language-learning platforms that rely on boring memorization tactics and monotonous exercises, Babbel Language Learning takes the headaches out of learning a new language by delivering your education through fun and engaging exercises that can be completed on all of your devices.

You’ll be able to learn Spanish, French, Italian, German, and many other languages through tools and strategies that were developed by expert linguists from around the world, and each lesson is designed to be completed in just ten to fifteen minutes.

Babbel also introduces you to essential topics including business, travel, family, and food in the language of your choice, and there are plenty of helpful resources that will keep you motivated and on-track to hit your goals.

Take advantage of this unexpected time at home by learning a new language with a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for just $159—60% off its usual price for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.