Leaked videos show how to use Pixel 3 XL

If you’re wondering how to use a phone that has not officially been released yet, don’t worry, we’ve got a few video clips to teach you.

Specifically, MySmartPrice has obtained them in addition to a few other image assets of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL — no materials attenuating any possible notch. You can access the full portfolio at the link below the story.

As for the video, a two-minute compilation of feature tutorials, teaches users how to screenshot, use Google’s Duo video chat app, gestures for the rear-facing fingerprint sensor and restaurant reservations through Google Maps. The most obvious challenges may be getting users used to the new gesture-spiked navigation system for Android 9 Pie.

While MySmartPrice tags the Pixel 3 XL name heavily, there’s been plenty of speculation bandied about of whether it would have a notch or go clean at the top of the display. The Pixel 3 would be the first of the smaller Pixel phones to feature an extra-tall display, though the rumor mill has refrained from putting a notch on it.