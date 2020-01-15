A new leak of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ has arrived before its official launch on February 11th. This time it comes from Max Weinbach from XDA-Developers, and it’s a live video of the device from every possible angle. We get to see some of the details in the design, and we have also confirmed that the headphone jack won’t be included, at least in this variant.

We have a new short 13-second video of the Samsung Galaxy S20+. This new video lets us see the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, tiny bezels, and the single punch-hole selfie camera on the front side of the device. On the back, we can only appreciate the new camera design and all of its sensors. An interesting image also shows us that users will have the option of using high 120Hz refresh rates in the display of this device, or a standard 60Hz refresh rate. This would also help users keep their batteries going longer. Unfortunately, the headphone jack is nowhere to be found, and recent rumors also mention that the microSD slot could also say goodbye in the less expensive variants of the new Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

Source 9to5Google

Via XDA Developers