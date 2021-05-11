Sony’s WF-1000XM3 earbuds are consistently ranked among the best noise-canceling TWS (true wireless stereo) earbuds out there. However, one area where they lagged behind the competition was their bulky profile and generous dimensions. Launched late in 2019, the Sony earbuds are well overdue for an upgrade, and thankfully, we now have a clear look at what the next-gen Sony-branded ANC earbuds look like. TheWalkmanBlog has shared images of the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds, and they reveal a major redesign and a few other upgrades too.

Hi-res audio playback and wireless charging support too?

Starting with the design, the black color profile with signature copper accents is here to stay. However, the bulky pill-shaped design is gone in favor of a more rounded aesthetics that falls in line with the likes of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. The leaked images also give us a glimpse of the pressure relief vent, charging pins, the touch-sensitive outer covering, and the infra-red sensor for in-ear detection to enable features such as take-off-to-pause-playback on the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds.

Overall, the build is a lot more compact, which means they’ll be more comfortable to wear compared to their bulky predecessor. More importantly, the report mentions that the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds might offer Hi-Res audio support, with a single charge lasting 6 hours of LDAC playback. Of course, they’ll offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support, complete with an ambient mode and deep equalizer controls as well.

The case is now also much smaller, which only means it will be more pocketable and less of a hassle to carry. The report notes that the charging output of the case has also gone up to 5V/140mA, and there will likely be support for wireless charging as well. Unfortunately, there is no word if there will water and dust protection rating of any kind. Lastly, the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are expected to launch next month, but we don’t have any credible information regarding the market price.