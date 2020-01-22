Author
The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ first popped up on our radar last week, when a report suggested that the upgrade to the current model won’t feature active noise cancelation.

Now, the renders above and below have been leaked, claiming to represent the final design and color options in which the Galaxy Buds+ will be available.

The shades are Black, White, and Light Blue, and, as you can see, design-wise, there aren’t any significant changes. They are expected to, however, feature wireless charging, in addition to charging via USB-C. The original report also mentions the existence of physical buttons below the LED indicator, which we can’t seem to spot on these renders.

The Galaxy Buds+ should be unveiled at the Galaxy S20 event on February 11, together with Samsung’s second foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip.

Source: MySmartPrice

