Leaked renders suggest Huawei Band 4 Pro is on its way

The Huawei Band 4 we’ve seen last week, basically a rebranded Honor Band 5i, is reportedly going to be accompanied soon by a Huawei Band 4 Pro, 91mobiles reports. While, as you can see in the image above, they’re very similar (the Band 4 and Band 4 Pro), it is not clear, from the report, whether this is a different fitness band, or the same.

There is, however, a mention of a power adaptor to charge the band, which in the Band 4’s case isn’t applicable, as it plugs directly into a standard USB port. There are also some design changes you can spot if you look closely, so it might be a different tracker altogether. There are no more details, except for speculation, at this point, but the images you see attached are claimed to be the real deal.

Meanwhile, you can check out the Huawei Band 4 on the official website, as the band is available in Indonesia and Thailand.