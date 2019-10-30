Accessories

Leaked renders suggest Huawei Band 4 Pro is on its way

Contents
Huawei Band 4 Pro

The Huawei Band 4 we’ve seen last week, basically a rebranded Honor Band 5i, is reportedly going to be accompanied soon by a Huawei Band 4 Pro, 91mobiles reports. While, as you can see in the image above, they’re very similar (the Band 4 and Band 4 Pro), it is not clear, from the report, whether this is a different fitness band, or the same.

There is, however, a mention of a power adaptor to charge the band, which in the Band 4’s case isn’t applicable, as it plugs directly into a standard USB port. There are also some design changes you can spot if you look closely, so it might be a different tracker altogether. There are no more details, except for speculation, at this point, but the images you see attached are claimed to be the real deal.

Meanwhile, you can check out the Huawei Band 4 on the official website, as the band is available in Indonesia and Thailand.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
91mobiles
Posted In
Accessories, Wearables
Tags
Band 4 Pro, fitness tracker, Huawei, Leaks, News, Rumors
, , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.