We have been hearing about the Tizen Wear OS powered smartwatch for a long time now, ever since the partnership was announced between Samsung and Google at Google I/O a few months ago. Today, we finally get to see a number of renders about the upcoming Galaxy Watch Active 4.

The new renders are provided by the reliable leakster OnLeaks, in collaboration with GizNext. As you might have already noticed, the new watch brings an already very familiar design. Fortunately, Samsung is sticking to the rounded display and the premium build, and the renders also hint at new color variants.The Galaxy Watch Active 4 is expected to come in two sizes, in 40mm and 44mm. We haven’t heard anything about the 42mm.

The build quality of the new smartwatch is expected to be made out of aluminium and have a flat 2.5D glass display. The buttons also seem to have a different shape, compared to the Active 2 series. Another notable change is that the strap seems to fill the whole space, as opposed to having small gaps on the previous model.

The Galaxy Watch Active 4 is expected to be available in four different color options, including Black, Silver, Green and Gold. GizNext points out that the shade of the colors might not be accurate, but we should expect something similar along the lines. We also expect this new model to be the first device to run the new “Tizen” WearOS platform.

The new smartwatch is expected to arrive in the near future, sadly we don’t have any dates leaked just yet. Samsung will be present at next week’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021 event where it’s supposed to announce a few new devices, including the Galaxy Watch Active 4, alongside a fully detailed showcase of the upcoming WearOS platform.