Samsung is rumored to unveil the next generation of the Galaxy Tab S8 Series sometime early next year. Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ devices back in August this year, and we’ve also reviewed it in detail, in case you missed it.

A new leak from OnLeaks and Zouton reveals the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8’s design and tells us some of the specifications that we can expect to see on the new flagship tablets.

And here comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyTabS8! (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions) On behalf of @ZoutonUS -> https://t.co/0b2b38mFKD pic.twitter.com/FJRIvaoYeZ — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) October 22, 2021

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series will sport a slim bezel and a massive display. The front-facing camera will be embedded in the center of the right bezel, and the rear will receive a dual-camera setup. We can clearly see some antenna lines running along the top and bottom, and the USB-C port will be placed on the bottom.

The leak reveals that the Galaxy Tab S8 will have a large 11-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 1600 x 2560 with 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet will weigh 504 grams and be just 6.24mm thick. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. As for memory, it’s reported to have at least 8GB and 128GB of flash storage. The battery capacity is rumored to be 8,000 mAh, and support up to 45W of fast charging.

It’s currently unclear how much the standard Galaxy Tab S8 will retail for, but judging by the Galaxy Tab S7 5G device, which costs $850 in the US, this may be around a similar price tag, assuming you’ll pick up the 5G variant. The Galaxy Tab S8 Series are rumored to hit the market sometime in January or February, which lines up with previous leaks and rumors and puts it around the same time as the Galaxy S22 Series, which means that they may be released simultaneously alongside each other.