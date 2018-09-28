We get another leaked render of the Razer Phone 2

Razer is getting everything ready to launch its second-generation Razer Phone next month. We really hope that it blows us away with its specs and improvements since last time we saw it, we didn’t see that many differences between this model and its predecessor. Anyways, we now have a new render that confirms all the non-existing design changes that we can expect in the Razer Phone 2.

Enough politics for today. pic.twitter.com/5nUc3xdden — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 28, 2018

Evan Blass is known for giving us the most accurate and trustworthy leaks. This time he presents us a render of the new Razer Phone 2, and as we said, it’s not very different from the previous model. The only real change we can perceive is the location of its dual camera setup in the back, that’s now centered. You could have both models side by side, and you wouldn’t be able of telling the difference otherwise.