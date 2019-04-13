Android

Leak suggests upcoming realme 3 Pro specs

We know little about the upcoming realme 3 Pro, except for the fact that it will become official on April 22. We do expect it to be a spec-bump over the predecessor, but the company didn’t reveal anything about the phone. A recent report is, however, suggesting what we might expect on April 22. There will be three color options, unnamed at this moment, and a High Quality Plastic, as the company is still not moving towards a metal unibody build.

At its core it will likely have, according to the leak, a Snapdragon 710 processor. It will be helped by either 4- or 6GB of RAM, and 32- or 64GB of storage. The main camera sensor is suggested to be the one from the OnePlus 6T, which is the Sony IMX519. Last, but not least, fast charging will be allegedly handled by an upgraded version of OPPO’s VOOC 3.0.

We’ll see how accurate this leak is once the device becomes official.

