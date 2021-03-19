Motorola teased the arrival of a new smartphone, which is likely to be the Moto G100. The upcoming phone is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Motorola will be launching it on March 25. Ahead of the launch, the price of the new Moto smartphone has been leaked online. This leak suggests that the Moto G100 will be the most expensive Moto G-series smartphone yet.

According to a listing on Spanish retailer Paratupc’s website, a Motorola phone with model number XT2125 is priced at EUR 479.77. This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is listed in blue color variant. The Moto G100 is likely to be the global version of the Motorola Edge S that was launched in China in January.

It is likely to run Android 11 out of the box. The Geekbench listing also pointed towards the presence of a processor with a 1.80GHz base frequency with maximum speeds of 3.19GHz and it has Adreno G50 graphics. It has already been confirmed by Motorola to be the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

If the Moto G100 is indeed the Motorola Edge S, it will come equipped with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display that offers a 21:9 aspect ratio with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to feature 128GB / 256GB of internal storage alongside 8GB of RAM. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

Coming to the optics, the Moto G100 is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup led by a 64MP primary camera. It will lie alongside a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The Motorola Edge S comes with features such as vlogger mode, audio zoom, and a dedicated night mode for low-light photography, and the Moto G100 will likely include these. You will get a 16MP + 8MP dual selfie camera setup.

Via: 91Mobiles