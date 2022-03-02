Leaked Moto G22 renders show off its design and OLED display

Motorola already has a packed mid-range smartphone lineup. And the company is now looking to add one more device to the lineup as one of the upcoming moto smartphones has leaked. Press renders of the Moto G22 have surfaced on the internet, showing off the smartphone's big 6.5-inch OLED display and unique design.

The leak shared by reliable source WinFuture gives us a first look at the phone’s design. One of the interesting design changes that the renders show is that moto has removed the back fingerprint sensor and instead, the company is opting for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

One of the interesting things is in the front. While the previous Motorola G-series smartphones have had LCD displays, Motorola is going with a 6.5-inch OLED display in the Moto G22. The display has an HD+ resolution and will support up to a 90Hz refresh rate. The front camera of the smartphone will sit in the punch-hole cutout.

The camera module is different in shape with the camera sensors laid out in different orientations. The top half of the sensor houses the smartphone's 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor and dual-LED flash. On the other hand, the bottom half houses the one 8MP ultra-wide camera and two 2MP depth and macro lenses.

Other specs of the Moto G22 include MediaTek’s Helio G37 chipset, which is a step up from the UniSoc T700 chipset used in the Moto G20. This is an octa-core chipset with four cores clocked at 1.8 GHz and four clocked at 2.3 GHz.

The smartphone will reportedly have at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. In addition, it will be backed by a large 5,000 mAh battery with quick charge support. However, no details about the smartphone's release are available at the moment. Stay tuned to Pocketnow for more coverage!

Source: WinFuture