It seems that Apple may finally give a design refresh to its iMac. Recent rumors suggest that these changes may be presented during the next WWDC, but while we wait, we can take a look at leaked schematics of the new iMac that was reportedly found in iOS 14.

В коде IOS 14 было найдено схематичное изображение нового поколения iMac. И как по мне это выглядит фантастично))) (Рендер iMac мой) pic.twitter.com/wGfB273GMe — iFinder  (@iFinder_rus) June 14, 2020

A new leak of the alleged design of the upcoming iMac was recently posted on Twitter by iFinder. He posted a render of what he believes will be the iMac’s new design. You can clearly see that the bezels in this computer are smaller than those found in the current iMac. We have also heard that Apple may include powerful internals in the next iMac, and rumors suggest AMD’s Ryzen processors, but there’s no way to confirm it. However, we expect to find a T2 security chip, the removal of the slow fusion drives, which would be replaced with new PCIe NVMe SSDs.

Source WCCF Tech

Via Twitter