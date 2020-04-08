iPhone production
Author
Tags

We keep on getting new rumors concerning Apple devices. We recently found out that iPhones could soon get widgets in the next iOS 14 software update, and today we get two new images that could give us a better idea of the design of the upcoming iPhone 12.

Two new leaked images provided by Twitter user Fudge (choco_bit) show us the possible new design of the iPhone 12. These graphic representations of a new iPhone suggest a smaller notch, and they also portray part of the interface elements of the screen. This makes us believe that they could’ve come from a tutorial or support document for the upcoming devices. Previous rumors also mention a new 3D camera in this device, with a design similar to the LiDAR scanner on the new 2020 iPad Pro.

Source MacRumors

You May Also Like

Apple’s iPad mini 5, the Nokia 9 PureView and more products on sale today

Today’s deals come from Amazon.com, where you can find Apple’s iPad mini 5, the Nokia 9 PureView and more interesting products

LG could present a new series on May 15 to replace its G lineup

We heard rumors that LG wants to replace its LG G series with a new premium series, and it seems that we already have a date for that to happen

Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 9: Apple please make up your mind! (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about leaks of the iPhone 9, Samsung’s plans for foldable devices, Amazon’s new Project Tempo, and more