We keep on getting new rumors concerning Apple devices. We recently found out that iPhones could soon get widgets in the next iOS 14 software update, and today we get two new images that could give us a better idea of the design of the upcoming iPhone 12.

Two new leaked images provided by Twitter user Fudge (choco_bit) show us the possible new design of the iPhone 12. These graphic representations of a new iPhone suggest a smaller notch, and they also portray part of the interface elements of the screen. This makes us believe that they could’ve come from a tutorial or support document for the upcoming devices. Previous rumors also mention a new 3D camera in this device, with a design similar to the LiDAR scanner on the new 2020 iPad Pro.

