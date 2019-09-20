Leaked images reveal more colors for the Google Pixel 4

We already know when the launch of the next Google Pixel 4 is going to take place. We have also received numerous leaks that give us an idea of the design of their new flagships, but Google has done it again, and we have more leaks with a new color.

We basically know everything we need about the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL before its official launch next month. Google really knows how to leak their devices and leave nothing to the imagination. We had already seen some color variants of the upcoming Pixels that included “Just Black, Clearly White” and a mint green version. Now we get another possible color variant called “Oh So Orange”. We are also expecting a Blue variant, but that’s another rumor. We will have to wait until the event for official confirmation.