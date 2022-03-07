Leaked images of Carl Pei using an unannounced smartphone show 'Nothing'

Nothing is tipped to introduce a Snapdragon-powered Android smartphone soon. The company first started teasing it back in February when Carl Pei was seen asking his Twitter followers about Android, favorite OS, and other smartphone-related things. Last week, a report from TechCrunch claimed that Nothing has been working on a smartphone for over a year and a half and it will be introduced next month.

In the same report, TechCrunch mentioned that Carl Pei showcased the smartphone to several key executives at the MWC 2022 event. Pei even shared a photograph with Qualcomm's SVP Enrico Salvatori with the caption, “Looking forward to working together.” Popular leaker Evan Blass has now shared a picture of Carl Pei showing an unannounced smartphone to Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon at the same event. Though the image doesn't reveal a lot, some things can be deduced from it.

The body of the smartphone appears to be all black. It was earlier believed that the Nothing phone would have some design elements of the Ear (1) with a transparent-ish back, but it appears this is not the case. One possibility is also that the phone shown is put in a case to hide it. Towards the top left, there appears to be a camera array with a squared-off design.

However, 'Nothing' else can be concluded from the image. Based on the rumor that the smartphone will be introduced sometime next month, we can expect Nothing to reveal more information about its first smartphone in the coming days. Are you excited about Nothing's first Android smartphone? What other features do you expect from it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below!