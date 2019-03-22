Huawei has leaked both the Huawei P30 Pro and its Watch GT Active Edition

Leaks of the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are starting to show up faster and faster as we near its official launch. Now we have new leaked images of the P30 Pro, but this time it comes with a new version of the Huawei Watch.

The Huawei P30 Pro has been spotted before its official launch with a new Huawei Watch. The Watch GT Active edition will most likely be part of the official presentation of the P30 and the P30 Pro. We see that Huawei invites us to “rewrite the rules of photography” with their Super Sensing Leica Quad Camera and 10X Hybrid Zoom. We are also supposed to get a new “Dual-View Video” function that would show us:

“Two rear cameras work at the same time allowing you to watch the overall view of the game and zoom into the players’ exciting actions. Enjoy the moment with different perspectives with Huawei Dual-View Video.”

This new function isn’t supposed to be available at launch, but it would be coming in future software updates. Whatever the case, we will only have to wait a bit more for the official information from Huawei during their event on March 26.