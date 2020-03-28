Just as, earlier today, we’ve seen an Honor 30 sketch as part of a camera system leak, we’re now getting alleged official press renders of the Honor 30S, to be unveiled on March 30.

The device is rendered in two colors, black and green, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that these will be the only two available.

We can clearly see the punch-hole on the top left, but HUAWEI sub-brand Honor decided to keep both the earpiece at the top, and what appears to be a rather large bottom bezel, or chin, considering current trends.

Opposed to the Honor 30, the Honor 30S will have a quad-camera setup powered by AI. We’ve recently heard that it will pack a 64MP main camera, and also have 3X optical zoom (confirmed by the text underneath the system in the renders). We can also spot a fourth unit, which is likely a ToF sensor that’s missing from the regular version.

The fingerprint scanner seems to be on the side, inside the power button, which could be an indication of an LCD display, rather than an OLED panel (corroborated by the larger-than-usual chin — LCD displays don’t allow thin bottom bezels).

That’s all we can gather for now, and we’ll leave you with more renders below.







Source: Weibo (1)(2)

Via: Slashleaks