Back in May last year, Mario Queiroz (Google’s head of Pixel development) confirmed that the company is experimenting with the foldable smartphone form factor. Now, a leaked Google document accessed by 9to5Google suggests that the foldable Pixel smartphone might arrive in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Codenamed “passport”, the device in question is clearly classified as a “foldable” and is labeled as “Q4 2021”, most likely referring to a launch window. But that is all we know about the foldable Pixel smartphone from the leaked document, and it is unclear if Google is opting for a book form-factor like the Galaxy Fold or a clamshell design akin to the Galaxy Z Flip.

However, a patent that emerged back in March last year hinted that Google is toying with the idea of a clamshell foldable phone. Queiroz mentioned in his interview that the company is waiting for a genuine use-case fueled demand to emerge for a foldable phone. But with multiple brands already deep in the game as of 2020 and Android fully adding support for foldable devices, now might be the right time for a foldable Pixel.

