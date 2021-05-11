Samsung seems to be gearing up to launch its next set of foldable soon. It is rumored that the Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are all said to launch in August. Now, ahead of the official unveiling, more details of the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s camera have surfaced online.

According to tipster @FrontTron (via: SamMobile) the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a total of five cameras. It could come equipped with two selfie cameras and three rear-facing cameras. At the front, you might get a 10MP selfie shooter in the form of Sony IMX374. It could reside inside a punch-hole-shaped cutout on the cover display. Moreover, under the internal foldable display, you might get a 16MP Sony IMXx71 camera, which means, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could indeed bring an under-display camera to the mass market. Hence, the internal display will be devoid of any punch-hole-shaped cutout.

Coming to the rear optics, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is tipped to sport a triple camera system that could consist of a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera. As of now, the focal length of the rear-facing cameras isn’t known. However, it is expected that the phone will have a 3x telephoto lens with OIS. Further, the primary 12MP sensor could feature OIS. Plus, it is said to deliver sharper shots in low-light conditions and smoother videos. The phone is also expected to have 4K 60fps video recording from all the cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is tipped to feature a 7.5-inch foldable display and a 6.2-inch cover display. Both of these displays could come equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is likely to run Android 11 out of the box. Further, you are likely to get a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired alongside 12GB/16GB RAM, 256GB/512GB internal storage. It might pack a 4,400mAh battery.