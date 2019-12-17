The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 (and S11+) will not only have a smaller punch-hole, but will further minimize the bezels.

Speaking of the punch hole, there’s no visible cutout for the selfie camera. Adding to the mystery is the lack of a cutout for the earpiece as well. While an in-display camera could make its way to these phones, rumors and leaks somehow omitted the possibility. As for the earpiece, Samsung could use sound-emitting-display technology, like Huawei did on the Mate 30 Pro.

The image below, leaked by Ice universe on Twitter, allegedly depicts a screen protector each for the two models. With the Galaxy S11 on the left, and Galaxy S11+ on the right, these glass protectors seem to confirm the rumors of minimalistic bezels.

We’ve recently heard reports talking about five cameras on the flagship model, and the entire line-up should be unveiled at a special event on February 18, according to reports.

Source: Twitter