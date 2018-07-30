Leaked CAD images reveal more iPad Pro design changes
Rumors about the changes in the design of the new iPad Pro lineup keep on coming. This time we have the first CAD images that help us understand the new placement of certain components.
The new iPad Pro models for 2018 come with new sizes, 11” and 12.9” with a very small bezel and Face ID. We also heard that the audio jack will be absent and the newest CAD images show us that the Smart Connector will be relocated to the rear of the device, horizontally aligned with the Lightning port. Maybe this change in design would imply that Apple wants people to use their iPads in portrait mode, or at least that’s what Macotara’s report suggests.
