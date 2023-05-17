We heard rumors of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 for a few weeks, and we’ll likely hear more in the upcoming weeks leading up to its new supposed launch date, which will reportedly happen earlier than we initially thought. Samsung is rumored to unveil the new Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, the new Galaxy Watch series, and the new Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets at its next Unpacked event.

According to a Korean news outlet Chosun, Samsung will reportedly unveil the new Galaxy Z series two weeks earlier than the previous foldable series, on July 26. The outlet claims the new foldable flagship series will be unveiled on July 26, with sales commencing on August 11. The publication also clarifies that Samsung will host its Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, instead of the US.

According to Chosun, the reason for the earlier release is due to the sluggish sales of the semiconductor chip business that have affected Samsung’s profit margin, and the move could further boost the sales of its devices. The move could also help Samsung to get ahead of Apple, with the iPhone 15 series expected to launch sometime in the middle of September, and get a head start and convince more people to upgrade and switch.

What’s new in the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5?

The source claims the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s main screen will remain a 7.6-inch panel, while the cover screen will also stay at 6.2-inches. The device will measure 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.3 mm when unfolded and 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.5 mm when folded. The phone will be thinner when folded, likely thanks to the new waterdrop-shaped hinge mechanism that Samsung will use on the new device. The crease is also expected to be less visible.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will also reportedly have nearly identical dimensions to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but the most significant upgrade is going to be the larger outer display, which will reportedly measure between 3 or 4 inches, a significant upgrade over the Flip 4’s 1.9-inch panel. Likewise, the device will employ the same hinge mechanism as the Fold 5, and we expect the crease to be mostly gone, and less visible.

As for the rest of the specs, there’s not much, but we expect the new foldables to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the same SoC that powers the Galaxy S23 lineup. The devices will retain their IPX8 water resistant, and some rumors also claim the new devices could be the first in the market to receive IP68 certification that’d provide resistance against water and dust. Dust has been an issue on previous Galaxy foldables, and the next generation could mark the first time we see this arrive in foldables.

The camera department will also likely get an upgrade on both devices, and the Fold 5 will reportedly have a higher main sensor, better telephoto, and an ultrawide camera. The Flip 5 will reportedly have a dual 12MP rear setup, consisting of the main and an ultrawide sensor, the same setup that we’ve seen on the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The battery department is another place where we don’t expect to see a lot of upgrades, and I have previously shared five reasons why I might not upgrade from the Fold 4 to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Both the Fold 5 and Flip 5 could retain support for 25W wired charging, but which slow by today’s standards, and we expect the same 15W wireless charging solution. As for batteries, we don’t have any concrete information to go by just yet, but rumors claim that we might see similar capacities in the two devices, 4,400 mAh in the Fold 5, and 3,700 mAh in the Flip 5.

As it stands, we’re still more than two months away from Samsung unveiling the new devices at its next Galaxy Unpacked event. Be sure to come back regularly, as we’ll have complete rumor round-ups and guides about the upcoming flagships, and we’ll bring you the latest news as they become available.