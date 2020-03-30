OPPO already has a wireless earbud solution with the OPPO Enco Free, available in three colors, but according to a recent Weibo report, the company might be working on a follow-up. Or, this could be just an abandoned project, as the report simply qualifies them as “unreleased” products.

Whether that’s yet, or at all, is unknown. The renders suggest a pill shape, similar to the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3, but, by contrast, the charging case opens in a clamshell style.

Not much else is being revealed, but the report also contains renders of two other headphones, which are similar in style to the OPPO Enco Q1.

Source: Weibo