Leak suggests OPPO Find X5 will launch with MediaTek Dimensity 9000

We already heard several rumors of the upcoming OPPO Find X5 Pro flagship device, and just yesterday, we reported that it could come with a Hasselblad camera setup on the back. The Find X5 Pro is rumored to launch with the newSnapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, whereas its smaller sibling, the OPPO Find X5 may be introduced with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

Digital Chat Station revealed the smartphone specifications on Weibo_ _(reported by PlayfulDroid, via GSMArena) and revealed the camera and charging details. According to the new leaks, the OPPO Find X5 will offer upper-midrange specifications, and it could be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip inside, which offers major improvements, although it’s behind of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 when it comes to graphics sensitive content – although this is all based on rumors and speculation at the time of writing, and we’re yet to see more concrete information.

The upcoming OPPO Find X5 is going to have a 50MP camera on the back, and a 13MP sensor, likely the same one that can also be found on the X5 Pro variant. We don’t have information on the sensor size, aperture, or any other information, so we’ll have to circle back once we see more information leak.

OPPO Find X5 is also said to feature a fairly large 5,000 mAh battery, which will reportedly support 80W fast wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Some reports claim the device could arrive as soon as March, but there are also mentions of the new OPPO Find X5 series arriving after the Chinese New Year, which is happening on February 1, 2022.

What are your thoughts about the upcoming OPPO Find X5 and Find X5 Pro flagships? Would you consider picking one up? Let us know in the comments below!