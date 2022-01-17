Leak suggests OPPO Find X5 Pro might have a Hasselblad branded camera setup

Ever since OPPO announced that OnePlus would become a sub-brand of the company, we’ve seen more devices arrive with similar specifications, and the smartphones are now rocking near-identical operating systems and similar set of features. The newly announced OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a Hasselblad partnership that enhances the camera setup on the premium device. It appears that partnership may also be in place for the next OPPO Find X5.

We’ve recently reported on some leaks claiming that the OPPO Find X5 Pro may be much closer to the OnePlus 10 Pro in terms of specifications than previously thought, and the new leak confirms that further, hinting at a much closer partnership. According to the new piece of information, the upcoming Find X5 Pro will have a supposedly 6.7-inch 2K LTPO (2nd generation) 120Hz display, and it’ll be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

The primary camera sensor is a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS, there’s also a 50MP IMX766 sensor for the secondary and a 13MP camera. The rear cameras will also come with OPPO’s own MariSilicon X image processing NPU chip inside, and the back of the device shows a Hasselblad branding, suggesting that OPPO may have collaborated with the company to enhance the Find X5 Pro’s cameras. The selfie camera was previously rumored to be a 32MP unit, which may be placed under the display. The battery has a 5,000 mAh capacity, and it will support 80W fast wired charging, and 50W wireless charging, just like the newly announced OnePlus 10 Pro.

The last generation of OPPO Find X3 Pro wasn’t sold in North America, but it was widely sold in Europe, and it was one of the best devices with its impressive high-end specifications and great camera setup. It remains to be seen if the OPPO Find X5 Pro will ever reach North America, and we also have no information on when the new flagship will launch, but we should expect the new smartphone to arrive around March, if the company follows its previous schedule.