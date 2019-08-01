Samsung teased the official announcement of the Galaxy Tab S6 for July 31 — which already happened — and a similar launch for the upcoming Galaxy Watch Active2 for August 5, two days before the Note10 Unpacked event. We’ve seen the Galaxy Watch Active2 leak in official press renders, and the FCC itself also shared some information about the upcoming wearable.

Now Evan Blass is showing us (above) a special edition of the watch, officially dubbed Galaxy Watch Active2 Under Armour edition, as the render above shows. Black and grey color options seem to be on the table, but only for the rubber strap which features the UA logo, and what appears to be a special theme displayed on the screen.

Reports suggest that the watch will come with Under Armour’s MapMyRun application, and will allegedly include six months of free access to the service.

Additionally, Android Headlines have leaked the watch from all possible angles, so that there’s certainly no more mystery about the device that’s less than a week out. Check out the images below!