It was recently tipped that Motorola is prepping to launch the next Motorola Edge series smartphones. The company is said to be working on Motorola Edge Berlin, Motorola Edge Berlin NA, Motorola Edge Kyoto, and Motorola Edge Pstar. Now, we have the official moniker of the Kyoto, thanks to a leak from a reliable tipster. According to Evan Blass, Kyoto is the Motorola Edge 20 Lite. This device is tipped to feature a 108MP camera. It could have an additional 8MP + 2MP shooters and a 32MP selfie camera.

Motorola "Kyoto" is the Edge 20 Lite

Motorola "Lisbon" is the G60S

Motorola "Saipan" is the G50 5G — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 21, 2021

Blass says that Motorola Lisbon is the Moto G60S and the Motorola Saipan is the Moto G50 5G. We don’t have much information about these smartphones. However, we also know that Motorola is working on Edge Berlin and Edge Pstar for a total of three upcoming Edge smartphones. The Motorola Edge 20 Lite is rumored to be the cheapest offering in this series.

Motorola Edge Berlin is said to have two models – a European version and a North American model. It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC., paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage. The smartphone might have a triple rear camera setup of 108MP + 16MP + 8MP for the European model and 108MP + 8MP + 2MP for the American model. It could have a 32MP selfie shooter. It might sell in Emerald, Stout, and White color options.

Moreover, the Motorola Edge Pstar is tipped to be powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC or the Snapdragon 870 SoC. It could have 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB of storage variants. The optics are rumored to be similar to the European Motorola Edge Berlin. Further, the front could house a 16MP or 32MP selfie camera. It might be sold in Black, Blue, and White color options.