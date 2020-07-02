We’ve seen several leaks regarding the next Samsung Galaxy Watch3. We have seen certifications, renders, and color variants, but this time we get a list mentioning every possible model and even a price tag to go along with them.

Evan Blass has recently posted a tweet listing every Samsung Galaxy Watch3 configuration. He claims that we will get nine options to chose from, with Black, Silver, and Bronze/Gold color options, in 45mm and 41mm versions. The prices should start at $400 for the Bluetooth only variants, and they could go up to $600 with LTE support. Rumors also suggest that we could get this new smartwatch before the next Galaxy Unpacked event, so we will have to wait until July 22 to see if this is true.

Source SamMobile

You May Also Like
Apple Glasses could use eye tracking to deliver video AR experiences
A new patent application explains how the new Apple Glasses are supposed to work to give its users AR content based on real-world environments
Amazfit GTR
Amazfit GTR and Amazfit GTS update brings day time nap monitoring
The update is currently rolling out in Vietnam.
Samsung Galaxy Fold review
Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leaks are WEIRD, but LOGICAL! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leaks, the faster chargers for the iPhone 12 lineup and more