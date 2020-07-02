We’ve seen several leaks regarding the next Samsung Galaxy Watch3. We have seen certifications, renders, and color variants, but this time we get a list mentioning every possible model and even a price tag to go along with them.

There will be 9 distinct Galaxy Watch3 configurations:



– 45mm Black Titanium Bluetooth

– 45mm Black Stainless Steel BT

– 45mm Black SS LTE

– 45mm Silver SS BT

– 45mm Silver SS LTE

– 41mm Silver SS BT

– 41mm Silver SS LTE

– 41mm Bronze/Gold SS BT

– 41mm Bronze/Gold SS LTE — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 1, 2020

Evan Blass has recently posted a tweet listing every Samsung Galaxy Watch3 configuration. He claims that we will get nine options to chose from, with Black, Silver, and Bronze/Gold color options, in 45mm and 41mm versions. The prices should start at $400 for the Bluetooth only variants, and they could go up to $600 with LTE support. Rumors also suggest that we could get this new smartwatch before the next Galaxy Unpacked event, so we will have to wait until July 22 to see if this is true.

Source SamMobile