We’ve seen several leaks regarding the next Samsung Galaxy Watch3. We have seen certifications, renders, and color variants, but this time we get a list mentioning every possible model and even a price tag to go along with them.

Evan Blass has recently posted a tweet listing every Samsung Galaxy Watch3 configuration. He claims that we will get nine options to chose from, with Black, Silver, and Bronze/Gold color options, in 45mm and 41mm versions. The prices should start at $400 for the Bluetooth only variants, and they could go up to $600 with LTE support. Rumors also suggest that we could get this new smartwatch before the next Galaxy Unpacked event, so we will have to wait until July 22 to see if this is true.

Source SamMobile

You May Also Like
Android 11 sheds more light on Google’s upcoming Android TV dongle
Codenamed ‘Sabrina’, Google’s upcoming Android TV dongle will reportedly pack an Amlogic chip and will also bring Dolby Vision support to the table.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
New Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 renders reveal its color variants
The Bronze model will come in 41mm size and the black variant will come in 45mm size.
Galaxy Note10+ 5G
Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Samsung Goes Controversial? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about more differences between the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Note 20, Apple Glasses patents and more