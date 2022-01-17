Leak reveals new Galaxy S22 Plus renders, and details battery and fast charging specs

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Series is rumored to be announced on 8 February, and we’re getting very close to the release day. A new leak showcases the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus flagship from all angles and details the battery capacity and the fast charging specifications that we can expect to see.

The new renders were reported by 91Mobiles, who also shared some key specifications and important information about the upcoming Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy S22 Plus model.

The vanilla Galaxy S22 leaked previously, and we also heard a lot of information about the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and it was about time we saw some more details of the Plus variant. Firstly, the new renders showcase the device from all angles and give us a good idea of what to expect. In terms of changes, don’t expect a lot, as it appears to have a nearly identical design to the Galaxy S21 series. The back may be a matte glass or a metal panel instead of the glossy back panel on the S21 flagships. The S22 will weigh 165 grams, while the Plus variant will reportedly be a tad heavier at 195 grams, and the S22 Ultra at 228 grams.

The S22 Plus will have a maximum of 1,750 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The leak also suggests that the S22 Plus will have a 4,500 mAh battery and support 45W fast wired charging. A recent report from (via SamMobile) tells us that Samsung is also working on an updated 45W charger, which is currently speculated to cost as much as €50 ($56) in Europe. The new charger would reportedly work with older flagships such as the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra, as well as the Galaxy Tab S8 tablets.

The leak also suggests that the Galaxy S22 Plus might launch with the Exynos 2200 in the UK, which wouldn’t be too surprising. The devices will also be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in North America and other selected regions. Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will also feature a 108MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, and 12MP sensor which also support 12-bit for capturing images.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Series is rumored to be announced on 8 February, and orders are expected to start a day after on 9 February. The price has also leaked previously, and it suggests the Galaxy S22 Plus will start at $1,099, which would be $100 higher than the previous Galaxy S21 Plus from 2021.