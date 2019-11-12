Galaxy A51
The Samsung Galaxy A50s should soon get a successor, and, according to reports, it will be the Galaxy A51. Pricebaba published the above and below Galaxy A51 renders, and, as you can see, the phone features a quad-camera system.

Said system is using an L-arrangement, rather than a horizontal, vertical, or square one, bringing a novelty to the design.

Expected to launch early next year, the Galaxy A51 is depicted with a flat 6.5-inch display featuring a punch hole. The Infinity O panel is home to the 32MP camera, according to the report, as well as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Other possible specs include the Samsung Exynos 9611 chip, at least 4GB of RAM and 64- or 128GB of storage. Battery is expected to have a 4,000mAh rating, and the quad-camera system could consist of 48MP+12MP+12MP+5MP (main+wide+tele+ToF) shooter.

Source: Pricebaba

