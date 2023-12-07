Key Takeaways Apple plans to release a refreshed iPad Air and two OLED iPad Pro tablets in 2024 to boost sales and offer more options to customers.

The new iPad Pro tablets will feature OLED displays, which will provide deeper blacks, higher brightness levels, and more colors for content consumption and multimedia editing.

The MacBook Air is also expected to receive a refresh in 2024, with a new Apple M3 chip and hardware improvements to increase efficiency and performance.

2023 has been a difficult year for many people and families across the country, and the high inflation and other factors meant that Apple has also seen a dip in its revenue and forecasts. As a result, Apple’s Mac and iPad sales are down. To combat the low revenue from these products, Apple is planning on refreshing several of its flagship devices in a move to boost sales sometime in 2024, according to a new report. Apple has plans to release a refreshed iPad Air, two OLED iPad Pro tablets, and a new MacBook Air laptop.

If you’re after a new computer, you might be interested in the best Mac computers, or the best tablets that money can buy right now.

iPad rumors

According to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman (via MacRumors), Apple plans to make a few changes to the next-generation iPad Air. The report claims that Apple wants to release the iPad Air in two sizes, similar to the iPad Pro series. The smaller model reportedly comes with a 10.9-inch screen, while the larger would sport a 12.9-inch display. The additional choice could offer more options for customers at various price points and requirements, filling the gap between multiple iPads of different sizes.

When it comes to the iPad Pro tablets, for the first time, Apple is expected to equip the new Pro devices with OLED displays. Apple is using OLED panels on its smartwatches and smartphones, but it only uses mini-LED on current generation devices. The OLED panel should yield deeper blacks, potentially higher brightness levels, and even more colors that could be useful for content consumption and editing multimedia.

Related 6 products that Apple discontinued in 2023 As we approach the end of the year, we collected six products that Apple discontinued in 2023.

Unsurprisingly, Gurman claims that the new iPad Pro tablets will be equipped with the latest Apple M3 chips. The new SoC will bring significant performance and efficiency improvements thanks to the more advanced 3nm process they’re built on.

The report says that Apple will also refresh the iPad mini and the lowest-end iPad in 2024, although it’s unclear when these will be updated, and whether it’ll happen in early 2024 as the other iPads.

MacBook rumors

Apple made a lot of changes to the MacBook Air in 2022, and the company even announced a larger 15-inch model in 2023. The Air received a massive design refresh in 2022, and while there are no design changes rumored for 2024, we could see a refreshed model come with the new Apple M3 SoC and several hardware improvements to increase efficiency and performance for the most affordable lineup of MacBooks.

It’s unlikely that we’d see any improvements made to the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops, as they received a refresh during the Apple. We’re also unaware if Apple would refresh the Mac mini, the Mac Studio, or the Mac Pro at this event, but it’s not out of the question.

When are the new iPads and MacBooks expected to be unveiled?

Apple often reveals the new iPad series in the first or second quarter of each year. The current generation iPad Air was announced in March 2022, while the iPad Pro series were unveiled in October 2022. It’s been more than a year since the Pro generation was refreshed, and we could see many new changes coming to the series in 2024 in a move to boost sales.

According to the Bloomberg report, the new iPads and refreshed MacBook Air are scheduled to be unveiled sometime in March, which aligns with previous predictions from other analysts and reports.

Check out the best current-generation iPads and MacBook Air laptops